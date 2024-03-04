Price Of Pure Water In Nigeria Today As Association Threatens To Increase Sachet Water To N100 Each

The escalating cost of living in Nigeria has now extended its reach to one of life’s most essential resources, water.

The increase in the price of sachet water, popularly known as “pure water,” has forced many Nigerians to curtail their consumption of packaged water, opting instead for borehole or well water as a more economical alternative.

The Association of Table Waters Producers of Nigeria, last week Tuesday made a striking announcement, stating that the price of a sachet of pure water could surge to N100 each.

This decision is attributed to the soaring costs of production materials, compounded by the high price of diesel, the unreliability of power supply, and overall increased production expenses.

The association has highlighted the stark reality that ensuring the availability of quality water to consumers now necessitates higher expenditures.

As the cost of living continues to rise, affecting everything from food staples like rice and beans to petrol, the increase in water prices adds another layer of hardship for the average Nigerian household.

The association’s President, Clementina Ativie speaking on the increase said, “Pure water is sold for N50 now, and it is even going up to N100 per one. At our own end, there’s nothing we can do. The cost of production is high.

“As of last year December, we were buying materials (nylon) for N1,100 per kg. The 6kg of nylon is now N3,600/N3,700. The cost of treatment is also high. The increase in prices of these materials comes at three times in one week. It is also difficult for us to increase the price of water.

“If ordinary Nigerians can’t afford pure water, I don’t know where we are going. Every water producer is funding the pure water factory from personal pockets or borrowed money.

“Many banks don’t give pure water producers loans. We want Nigerians to bear with us. We don’t want Nigerians to buy water at more than N20 per sachet. The cost of production including the price of diesel has affected so many things.”

As at Monday, 4th March, 2024, a bag of pure sells for at least N400, while bottle water (75 cl) sells for N200.

However, the price varies in places like hotels, eateries, gardens and other event locations.