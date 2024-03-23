Peter Obi Pays Last Respect To Late Former Speaker Of Anambra State

Advertisement

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Saturday, joined mourners to pay last respects to the former Speaker of Anambra State, Anayo Nnebe.

Recall that Nnebe died in January at age 61 after a short illness in a federal government hospital in Anambra.

Naija News reports that Obi, in a post via his X handle, revealed that Nnebe served as Speaker of the 4th Assembly of Anambra State while serving as Governor of the State.

The former Anambra Governor noted that Nnebe ensured that the House of Assembly supported every positive action he took despite being in a different party.

He wrote, “Today, I joined other mourners to pay my last respects to the former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Anayo Nnebe. I also fully participated in his Valedictory Session at the Anambra House of Assembly, Awka, as well as his Christian Wake Keep, in his home in Awka, on Friday. Late Hon Nnebe served as the Speaker of the 4th Assembly of the Anambra State House of Assembly, during the time I served as the Governor of the State.

“As a Governor, I was a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, while I had 30 House of Assembly members, all of whom were from the opposition, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, with Late Hon Nnebe, as their Speaker. Under his leadership of the House, the relationship between the legislature and the executive arms was exemplary. He ensured that the House supported every positive action I took, despite being in a different party.

“For example, he supported the very difficult decision of returning schools to the missionaries in 2010, 40 years after it was taken from them, an action many considered as mission impossible. Similarly, in the area of health, under his leadership as Speaker, the House supported my administration in partnering with voluntary and donor agencies, by which we resuscitated and also set up several colleges of nursing sciences, schools of midwifery and schools of health. With the house under his leadership, Anambra State had many landmark achievements that made the State then the best in Millennium Development Goals (MDG), which is the most critical measure of development 2000-2015.”