Bandits Kill Politician During Ramadan Prayers, Kidnap Wife, Daughters

A tragic incident unfolded in Mairuwa village, within the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where bandits attacked worshippers during Ramadan prayers on Saturday night.

The assault resulted in the death of at least two individuals, with another person sustaining injuries.

Daily Trust reports that one of the victims was a well-known figure, Alhaji Lado, who was believed to be the main target of the attackers.

Lado, characterized as a businessman, politician, and prominent farmer, was reportedly killed for defying the demands of the assailants.

A source who spoke with the platform on the development said, “They opened fire on him when they attempted to kidnap him but he refused to follow them.”

One of the survivors of the mosque attack told the platform that the attackers kidnapped the wife and two daughters of Alhaji Lado.

An eyewitness claimed that the other victim of the attack was a health worker he simply identified as Sani.

“He worked at the Mairuwa Health Facility,” the witness said.