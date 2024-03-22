Students Death: Governor Sule Orders Probe Into Nasarawa Varsity Stampede

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has mandated a thorough investigation into the tragic stampede at Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), which led to the deaths of two female students.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred on Friday during the state government’s distribution of palliatives to students across the state, an initiative aimed at alleviating the economic challenges faced by students.

Reports from the scene indicated that the tragedy unfolded at the NSUK convocation square, the designated venue for the palliative distribution.

The overcrowding and ensuing chaos resulted in suffocation and the unfortunate demise of two students, with several others sustaining injuries of varying severity.

Governor Sule, in a statement conveyed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives.

“I pray their souls rest in peace. Our thoughts and condolences go to their families and friends at this moment of grief,” he said.

Describing the deaths as painful, Governor Sule emphasized the importance of uncovering the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event and ensuring such a tragedy does not recur.

The governor’s directive has prompted NSUK authorities and security agencies to initiate an immediate inquiry into the incident to identify the factors and individuals responsible for the stampede.

In solidarity and concern, the state deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, visited the injured students to offer support and ascertain their recovery progress.

The palliative distribution initiative, praised for its intention to support students financially and nutritionally, had been successfully executed without incident in other educational institutions within the state, including the Federal University, Lafia, and the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, among others.