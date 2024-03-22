Obasanjo Reveals Secret Of His Impressive Fitness

Advertisement

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has disclosed that his impressive fitness is attributed to playing squash thrice weekly.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made this known during a courtesy visit to Abia state governor, Alex Otti on Friday.

The ex-president was on his way to attend the 61st birthday celebration of his former Special Assistant on Privatisation, Bishop Sunday Onuoha.

While commending Otti for taking time to exercise, Obasanjo said leaders must stay in healthy condition.

Obasanjo said, “This morning, I came in and I met you exercising. A sound mind and a sound body and I say to you, now I know your secret.

“I was glad when you said you do that every other day. It’s just like me playing squash on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. I think a leader must keep himself or herself in a healthy condition.”

Meanwhile, the Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to take lessons from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s economic team, steered by globally renowned Igbo economists, to tackle the country’s current hardships.

Naija News reports Ohanaeze factional Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu lsiguzoro, in a statement on Thursday, urged Tinubu to promptly consider strategic overhauling of his economic team to address the escalating crisis in the country.

Ohanaeze stated that Ndigbo’s resolute decision to refrain from participating in the hardship protests against Tinubu in the Southeast was underpinned by a poignant chronicle of past tribulations endured by the people of the region from the inception of the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015 until 2023.

The group further expressed profound satisfaction with the commendable progress observed in the meticulous reconstruction of neglected Federal expressways spanning the Southeast for decades.

