NFIU Confirms List Of 15 Terrorism Financiers In Nigeria

The Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has confirmed the report that it has designated 15 entities for sanction over alleged terrorism financing.

Naija News reported that the entities, which include nine individuals and six Bureau De Change (BDC) companies, were sanctioned and their identities revealed.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the spokesperson for the NFIU, Sani Tukur, confirmed the list of terrorism financiers in the country, which was first reported by The Punch.

He said the designations were approved by President Bola Tinubu and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Tukur stated that the Nigeria Sanctions Committee met on March 18, 2024, where specific individuals and companies were recommended for sanction following their involvement in terrorism financing.

He said, “I just want to provide an update and context to the issue of designation of terrorism financiers. It wasn’t actually a statement from the NFIU but a release by the Nigerian Sanctions Committee. However, the NFIU is the secretariat of the committee, hence the email that was used by the committee to send to its subscribers.

“It is a requirement that once analysis is done and persons and entities are designated as financiers, such is published on the website of the Sanctions Committee immediately. Once it is so published, all subscribers will receive it in their email boxes. It so happens that only Sanusi from The PUNCH has subscribed to the list, and that is why he received it immediately after it was published.

“The procedure for the designation is such that once persons are determined to be financiers, the list is sent to the President for approval through the Attorney General of the Federation.

“Before persons and entities are so designated, a meeting of the National Sanctions Committee is held at the Attorney General’s office and decisions are taken there.

“The NFIU email was used to send to subscribers because the NFIU is the secretariat of the Sanctions Committee. The recent designation information was sent to over 9,000 recipients, of which Sanusi happens to be the only journalist who received it due to his subscription status.”