LP Crisis: Abure Is Hiding From Police Arrest, Prosecution – Wabba

A former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has alleged that the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, is hiding from the police to evade prosecution.

According to Wabba who spoke on Thursday during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, there is a police report which indicted Abure.

He added that the Police report which indicted Abure of fraudulent acts had been submitted since he was in office as the NLC president.

Wabba alleged that Abure has been hiding from the Police in order to evade prosecution.

The revelation is coming at a time when the crisis rocking the Labour Party has pitched Abure against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Wabba said, “Police have done a full investigation. He (Abure) has been indicted. There is a full report and it was forwarded to me even before I left office. We have asked police to prosecute him. We know he has been hiding from the police.

“The basic fact is that it has been established that there is a fraudulent act within the Labour Party. Police have carried out an in-depth investigation. He has been indicted. The report has been forwarded to me and I handed it to the colleague, who took over from me.

“There is a delay because the report is with the police. The power to prosecute is in the police. I think the process is ongoing. I read about a blackmail that the police trying to politicize the issue.

“But the fact is that there was a committee and it has been established. We allow the police to do their work.”