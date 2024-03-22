Ganduje Explains Why Anambra State Is Denied Of Infrastructure And Other Benefits

Advertisement

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has asserted that Anambra State is practising selfish politics and is being denied infrastructure and other benefits from the federal government.

Naija News reports that Ganduje made this known at Nnewi during a colloquium organised by the Southeast chapter of APC.

The former Governor of Kano state noted that it is a political dislocation for Anambra State to remain in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, instead of connecting to the centre.

According to him, the marginalisation of the South East is rather a result of miscalculations by the people of the region.

He said such miscalculations had kept Anambra State in political dislocation and would continue until the state dump APGA and join APC, which would give them access to negotiate what they want.

He said: “We are here for the South East colloquium, but I prefer to speak about Anambra, where we are. Igbo are part of the ingredients of national integration. They are the most travelled and most enterprising people in Nigeria. They are creative, innovative, and competitive, and this is the basis of the Nigerian economy today.

“Anambra is not making the progress needed. Anambra has had Peter Obi, Obiano and now Soludo, all from APGA, as its governors, and that is 25 years of political dislocation for this state.

“They need to join the ruling political party and they will be happy and better for it. Why should Anambra continue to live in isolation? If there had been superlative performances on that isolated platform, it would have been a different thing. This is a vivid case of selfish politics.

“Other states have joined APC, but Anambra’s refusal to connect to the centre has denied her people the infrastructure and other benefits. You have to be at the table to negotiate what comes to you and if you are not at the table, no one will speak for you. Anambra is the only place where APGA is in government and the party has refused to grow.”