FG Will Not Label Anyone Terrorist Financier Without Solid Evidence – Shittu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wahab Shittu, has said the list of alleged terrorism financiers in the country released by the Federal Government is a welcome development.

Recall that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) listed 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and firms, as suspects involved in terrorism financing.

The NFIU made this known in a document released on Tuesday night and titled “Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024”.

According to the document, the Nigeria Sanctions Committee met on March 18 where the named entities were recommended for sanctions following their involvement in terrorism financing.

The document added that the designations were approved by President Bola Tinubu, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

Speaking in an interview on Arise News on Thursday, Shittu said the federal government cannot just label anyone a terrorism financier without solid evidence to back up its claim.

The prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said intelligence gathering had taken place over the years before the names were released.

He said: “Boko Haram terrorism has been going on for a long time, lives have been lost and intelligence gathering has taken place over the years before these names were released.”

Names of the nine individuals under sanctions are:

1. Tukur Mamu

2. Yusuf Ghazali

3. Muhammad Sani

4. Abubakar Muhammad

5. Sallamudeen Hassan

6. Adamu Ishak

7. Hassana-Oyiza Isah

8. Abdulkareem Musa,

9. Umar Abdullahi

Names of the six BDCs and firms under sanctions are:

10. West and East Africa General Trading Company Limited

11. Settings Bureau De Change Limited

12. G. Side General Enterprises

13. Desert Exchange Ventures Limited

14. Eagle Square General Trading Company Limited

15. Alfa Exchange BDC