How Tukur Mamu Was Involved In Terrorism Financing – NFIU

The Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has confirmed that a Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu, is one of the suspects involved in terrorism financing.

Recall that the Mamu was listed among 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and firms, involved in terrorism financing.

According to a document titled “Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024” released on Thursday, the NFIU confirmed Mamu was one of those allegedly involved in terrorism in the country.

The NFIU claimed that Mamu participated in the financing of terrorism by receiving and delivering ransom payments over the sum of $200,000 US in support of ISWAP terrorists for the release of hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Naija News reports that Mamu is currently being tried by the federal government for allegedly aiding the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022.

After he was arrested in 2022, the federal government said it had found $300,000 in his possession tagged as “terrorist funds”.

Mamu has also been accused of exchanging voice notes relating to the Abuja-Kaduna train hostages with one Baba Adamu, a Boko Haram spokesperson.

The publisher, who is a media aide to a popular Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has denied any allegiance to terrorists or being involved in terrorism financing.