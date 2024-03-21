Obasanjo, Lumumba, Others To Speak At African Leadership Convention

The inaugural Africa Leadership Conference (ALC) will feature keynote addresses from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other distinguished personalities.

Naija News reports that CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre, Dr. Linus Okorie, unveiled this information at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Among others, speakers lined up to address the challenge of leadership deficit in the continent include: Prof. P.LO. Lumumba, AFDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Hon. Justice Mabel Segun Bello, a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, and George Fraser, Chairman and CEO of FraserNet, Inc.

Okorie stated that the conference aims to gather thought leaders, policymakers, business moguls, and changemakers across Africa and the diaspora.

They aim to deliberate on strategies for nurturing a new generation of visionary leaders.

Okorie said, “The deficit of leadership capital in Africa has been a longstanding challenge, contributing to the continent’s stagnation and underdevelopment.

“As the most populous black nation in the world and Africa’s giant, Nigeria recognizes the urgency to collaborate with other African countries in charting a new course for a transformed Africa.”

In a massive mobilization effort, approximately 200 CEOs from Nigeria and 300 from across Africa are expected to convene in Ghana to participate in this transformative event.

“Our goal is to inspire a new generation of leaders for Africa, bridge the gap between Africans at home and abroad, and establish a new leadership culture that fosters socioeconomic development across the continent,” added Sam Hart mni, Chief Operation Officer of GOTNI Leadership Centre.

The upcoming event set for May 17th and 18th, 2024, in Accra, Ghana, will focus on the theme: ‘Transformational Leadership, the Panacea for Africa’s Rising.’