JUST IN: Ododo Meets Tinubu Over Security Situation In Kogi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosted the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday to discuss the spate of insecurity in Kogi.

A statement issued by the governor’s Special Adviser, Ismaila Isah, confirmed details of the meeting with journalists.

According to Isah, Ododo visited the president to brief him on the current situation in his state, including his administration’s efforts to consistently improve the security architecture and enhance performance in securing lives and property in all parts of the state.

The governor also praised President Tinubu for his prompt response in addressing food security challenges in the country.

He informed the Nigerian leader about the positive feedback received from the people of Kogi State after distributing food palliatives last month.

Governor Ododo promised that this initiative would continue throughout the year and have long-term benefits for agricultural production in the state.

He assured the president of his dedication to ensuring food security by clearing hectares of land, providing subsidies to farmers, and improving processing facilities and market access.

Ododo expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for the speed and commitment demonstrated by the Federal Ministry of Works in completing federal road projects in Kogi State in a timely manner.

He stressed that the Abuja-Lokoja-Benin road is currently receiving the level of attention that reflects the determination of the federal government under President Tinubu to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

In his response, President Tinubu commended Governor Ododo for his impressive start as the Governor of Kogi State and assured of his continued support in his efforts to transform the state.