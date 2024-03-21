Amotekun Foils Three Bank Robbery In Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, has successfully averted a planned robbery of three banks in the state by a seven-man gang from Delta State.

The operation also aimed to abduct a prominent businessman in the area.

The gang, which had settled in a residence within the Irele community to strategize their criminal endeavor, attempted to enlist the help of an employee from the targeted businessman’s supermarket.

However, the staff member resisted involvement in the plot.

The security operation led to the disruption of the gang’s plans, causing six of its members to escape, while one individual, Fatai Baami, who hosted the criminals, was apprehended.

The incident was disclosed by the Commander of the Ondo Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, during a briefing where he paraded 37 suspects for various offenses on Thursday, March 21.

Commander Adeleye highlighted the proactive measures taken by the Amotekun Corps to dismantle the gang’s operations and informed that a manhunt is underway to capture the gang leader based in Delta State.

He said, “The seven-man gang operatives came all the way from Sapele, Delta State for the purpose of kidnapping, and robbery of a bank in Irele LGA.

“Six of them are at large but we were able to apprehend the mastermind who accommodated the robbers. We were equally able to get to the root of the target that they intended to kidnap.

“The manhunt for the leader who escaped to Delta State is on. We are liaising with relevant government and security authorities to assist us in apprehending this runaway gang. The Intel available to us shows that they intend to rob three banks and kidnap the MD of a supermarket. Investigations showed that they liaised with a staff of the supermarket who declined to join the group.”

The wife of Fatai, who gave her name as Angel, said she warned her husband to desist from carrying on with the criminal acts when he bought into the gang.

She said her husband did not heed her warning.

Another gang who stole pipelines meant for the World Bank-financed water project was also paraded.