‘I’m Fit, Healthy’ – Taye Currency Denies Collapsing In UK

A popular Fuji musician, Taye Akande Adebisi, also known as Taye Currency, has dismissed a report circulating on social media platforms that he fainted in London, the United Kingdom.

There were concerns about the musician’s health on Wednesday after a report emerged that he collapsed in London during his performance and was rushed to the hospital.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Tope Eluyefa, the fuji musician expressed surprise at the unfounded claims that had been spreading, asserting that he is in good spirits and robust health.

He emphasised that his recent performances were streamed live on various social media platforms, attesting to his well-being and negating any suggestion of collapsing or requiring hospitalization.

While dispelling the rumours, Taye Currency called for responsible journalism, emphasising the importance of verifying facts before dissemination.

The singer underscored the need for unity and prayer in Nigeria to address prevailing challenges, mentioning his observance of fasting even while in London.

He said: “I want to reassure my global audience, especially my fans in Nigeria, along with my family and friends, that I am fit, healthy, and actively engaged in my endeavours worldwide.

“The propagation of such rumours only serves the interests of my detractors. Thanks to the Almighty, I’ve been energetically fulfilling my commitments.”