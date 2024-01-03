How Alao Akala Paid Me N99 Million For His Governorship Campaign — Taye Currency Opens Up

Renowned Fuji musician based in Ibadan, Taye Adebisi, widely known as Taye Currency, shared his financial liberation story involving the late former Governor of Oyo State, Christopher Alao-Akala.

According to Taye Currency, the ex-governor financially supported him by giving him N99 million for his governorship campaign in 2011. The musician disclosed this during his performance as one of the guest artists at the annual Oshodi Day event on December 27, 2023.

Christopher Alao-Akala, who has received both praise and criticism for his philanthropic endeavours, was known for his generous contributions to various causes.

Akala’s campaign Director-General during his re-contested governorship election in 2015 under the Labour Party, Kola Balogun, said Akala was called ATM by people because he was a natural philanthropist.

Balogun emphasized that Akala’s governance style ensured financial well-being for the people, putting money directly into their pockets.

In his narration, Taye Currency revealed that he confronted Akala, who was the Governor at the time, in his Ogbomoso residence. He raised concerns about the delayed funds that were supposed to be allocated to him for the campaign rallies conducted on Akala’s behalf.

Taye Currency attributed his boldness to a previous incident where he had challenged the late Lamidi Adedibu for not receiving royalties as one of the prominent campaign mobilizers for the state chapter’s Peoples Democratic Party.

He recounted how the late politician, Adedibu, visited his home, offering apologies and assuring him that things would improve following his outspoken expression of discontent.

He said, “I want to share a story of how my life was turned around for good and how I became what I am today. In 2010, I was invited, along with many others, to join the campaign trail for the late Governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala.

“The show promoter in charge of paying me for singing during the campaign wouldn’t pay me on time. He would often delay my payment, sometimes by up to three days.

“One fortunate day, I was in the late Governor’s residence when he stepped out. I started screaming and shouting that I hadn’t been paid for my show at the campaign and that I wouldn’t be returning to perform on stage anymore.

“Akala asked me to approach him and demanded an explanation for my outburst. I told him I was owed N500,000 and had not been paid yet.

“He was surprised and then called on his First Lady, Kemi Alao Akala, instructing her to be in charge of paying me whenever I performed on stage for the rest of the campaign.

“Akala then instructed that N99 million be paid to me straight away for campaigns in the 33 Local Government Areas of the state. That was how I made it.

“Just like that, I was shocked. After I settled everyone, I still had N60 million left,” he stressed.

Taye Currency was appointed the Culture Ambassador in Governor Seyi Makinde’s first term because of his active role during the Governor’s campaign.

Adding to his accomplishments, Taye Currency’s son, Yusuf Adebisi, secured a seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly, representing Ibadan South-West Constituency 1.

This achievement led to Taye Currency being affectionately recognized with the notable title of “Baba Honourable.”