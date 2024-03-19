‘They All Come Together To Discredit Me But…’ – Davido Hits Critics

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has got some fans talking online over a social media post shading his colleagues in the music industry.

Naija News reports that this comes a few weeks after Nigerian singer, Buju, better known as BNXN, made unflattering comments about the ‘Timeless’ crooner during an online fight with the latter’s fan.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the DMW boss noted that many of his colleagues within the music industry have come together many times and tried to discredit him.

However, he survived each time they tried because of God’s protection.

Davido further stated that 2024 is a massive year for him, describing it as the “Year of the Beast.”

He also warned his fans and critics to fix their speakers because he is set to drop new music.

He wrote, “They all come together to discredit me … but God working overtime ! 2024 YEAR OF THE BEAST!! 🔊🌎🔥 FIX UR SPEAKERS WE DEY COME!!”

Meanwhile, Davido, has asserted his dominance as the worldwide premier artist in the Afrobeats genre.

During a recent interview with Billboard’s Nadine Graham, the DMW boss interrupted the interviewer’s statement about him being the leader of Afrobeats in the United States, asserting that he leads “everywhere.”

Asserting his position as a leading figure in Afrobeats on a global scale, Davido expressed his hope for people to anticipate “nothing but good music,” noting that even individuals in prison have listened to his songs.

Davido revealed that he is currently creating two albums, clarifying that one is intended for the African audience while the other is targeted towards the American audience.

The singer also shared that his favourite collaboration is ‘2 AM’ with Casanova and Tory Lanez because the track effectively brought together Canadian, Nigerian, and American cultures.