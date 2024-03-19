‘Soldiers Tricked Us Into A Hall Then Opened Fire’ – Okuama Residents Reveal

In the wake of the tragic incident that led to the death of 16 military personnel in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, residents have spoken out against the alleged reprisal attacks by the military.

The soldiers, from the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area, were reportedly on a peace mission amid the communal clash between Okuoma and Okoloba communities.

Naija News had earlier reported the deadly assault on the troops, which subsequently ignited rumours of a revenge operation by the military.

In response, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, emphasized the armed forces’ adherence to strict rules of engagement, highlighting their commitment to the rule of law and human rights, regardless of provocations.

Despite these assurances, residents from Okuama community have come forward with accusations against the military, alleging excessive force.

Speaking to DRTV in Warri, two individuals from the affected area shared their experiences under the condition of anonymity.

They narrated how the military, initially welcomed for a peacekeeping mission, purportedly turned hostile following a disagreement over the custody of community chiefs.

The locals described a tense atmosphere that escalated after the military’s request to detain the chiefs was met with refusal, leading to a violent confrontation.

One of the residents said, “On the 14th of March, we were at home when some military officials came to our community. We welcomed them and they said that they wanted to walk around the community. They walked around the community and said that they wanted to have a peace talk at the town hall.

“They went to the town hall. The military men were entertained and welcomed. They (the soldiers) asked for the community chairman and community leaders. They sat with them and had a talk. After that, they asked the chairman and some community leaders to follow them.

“We said that they had had the peace talk with the leaders already so they should leave, but the soldiers insisted they had to take them away. The people said no. From there, the army turned the whole story into violence. Right there, in the community town hall, the soldiers started shooting our people there. Killed many of the young people there. People started running; some were killed instantly. Nobody expected any shooting.

“The army went and came back with more reinforcement. About twenty more people were killed immediately.”

Another source said, “The army – they just changed all of a sudden and opened fire on us. Women and children died. We cannot find some of our children and our parents.

“They (the soldiers) killed over 20 of our fellow residents. Some of our buildings were razed. Many residents have fled and there are even dead bodies in the bush where we have been hiding. We want the government to come to our rescue.”