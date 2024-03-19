NAF Eliminates Notorious Zamfara Bandit Leader, Kachalla Damina, Others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has effectively neutralized the top bandit leader, Kachallah Damina, along with many of his followers in Zamfara State.

The air raid reportedly occurred after authorities received credible intelligence regarding a significant number of bandits planning to assault Corner Village in Bungudu LGA on March 10, 2024.

Despite already being injured from clashes with Operation Hadarin Dajia troops in Dansadau, Damina was neutralized while in the company of numerous bandits on motorcycles.

The strike was confirmed by an expert in counter-insurgency operations in the North East, Zagazola Makama, who noted that of the 58 motorcycles carrying bandits for a mission, only 11 fighters came back, with several missing.

“More than 50 bandits were neutralized, with several motorcycles destroyed. This attack was the biggest and one of the most devastating against the bandit groups in this area in recent times.

“The armed forces are hunting down prominent terrorist leaders and engaging them wherever they are hiding”, the sources said.

Damina, originally from Kankara LGA in Zamfara State, was notorious for his brutal attacks and killings across Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kano states.

He operated from a large camp in Magami forest under Buharin Daji and Nagala’s command, Damina’s death has instilled fear among bandit groups, compelling many to hide.