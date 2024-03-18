Wike Tells Newly Sworn-in Perm Secs, FCT Civil Service Commission Officials Who To Work For

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged the newly sworn-in Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, as well as Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission to give their loyalty and commitment to the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike made the call on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed officials, which was conducted by the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, represented by Justice Sylvanus Oriji.

The Minister appreciated President Tinubu for approving the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission (CSC) in October 2023 and the subsequent appointment of the officials.

He urged them to be up and doing, and work for the realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

Wike said: “Today is a memorable day as far as the FCT is concerned. First of all, we want to thank His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who has shown leadership by making sure the 2018 Act is being implemented. That again reassures us of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“To the Permanent Secretaries, yes you have been made a permanent secretary, but you know what comes with it, you know the implication of that. If you perform below expectation, there is nothing like a query, there is nothing like querying you by the proper civil service rules, and we have no time for that. I don’t want to hear that files are unduly delayed.”

He added: “Please and please, we want you to support the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to realise the Renewed Hope Agenda. So, you owe Mr President to make sure that Abuja works, and it works very well. Wherever you are posted, what we require from you is commitment and total loyalty.”

The FCT Minister also announced plans to reshuffle the posting of directors, stating that he would implement it this afternoon.

“Immediately after now, the Head of Service will send out the postings of Directors. I have said that there will be total reshuffling in all areas, and I’m going to implement it this afternoon.”