Delta Soldiers Killing: Stop Reprisal Attack Now – Falana Tells Nigerian Military

Femi Falana has called on President Bola Tinubu-led government and the Defence Headquarters to put an end to the reprisal attack instituted against the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area in Delta State.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu, on Sunday, while condemning the attack, granted the Defense Headquarters and the Chief of Defense Staff the full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for the killing of military officers and men.

The directive of the president has been faulted by Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore, who suggests that the directive would result in the loss of lives of innocent Nigerians.

Also, in a statement on Sunday, Falana urged the military to immediately stop the reprisal attack.

Falana said, “Unfortunately, some villages were attacked last night by angry soldiers. After the attack, the villages were set on fire during the nocturnal military invasion.

“Having regard to the destruction of Odi and Zaki Biam over the killing of soldiers, the authorities ought to have taken adequate measures to prevent the attack and burning of the affected villages.

“In view of the tragic turn of events, I call on the military authorities to halt the destruction of the properties of innocent people in the warring communities.

“It ought to be pointed out that collective punishment is a serious offence under domestic and international law.”