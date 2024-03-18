Army Laments Poor Power As FG Begins Metering Barracks

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, has launched a N12.7 billion mass metering project to address the persistent issue of inadequate power supply in military formations.

Naija News reports that the initiative, aimed at ending the era of estimated billing and ensuring regular electricity supply, kicked off at the Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, unveiled the project at the 9th Brigade headquarters, marking the beginning of a nationwide effort to install smart, tamper-proof meters in all Army formations.

This step is part of a broader N40 billion mass metering campaign, as disclosed in a statement from the Minister’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji.

According to Adelabu, this initiative is not just about improving billing accuracy but is also central to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes regular electricity for the armed forces.

“This is one of Mr President’s objectives…to ensure that electricity supply to the armed forces is prioritised,” Adelabu said.

The metering exercise, expected to last six weeks before entering its second phase, will feature the installation of smart meters that are designed to be tamper-proof and allow for the integration of grid and off-grid solar power sources.

This innovative approach not only aims to curb energy theft but also ensures that military barracks, especially those in remote areas without grid access, can enjoy a stable power supply.

The CEO of De Haryor Global Services, the company in charge of the metering project, Ashade Olatunbosun, , outlined the project’s scope. The second phase will commence in Abuja and Enugu, covering military formations across the distribution networks of 11 DisCos (Distribution Companies).

“Army formations under Jos, Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, Kaduna, Ikeja, and Eko distribution companies will benefit from the exercise,” Olatunbosun said.

The initiative comes as a relief to many within the armed forces, particularly at the Ikeja Military Cantonment, where the brigade commander, Major General A.M Adetuyi, lamented the long-standing challenges of erratic power supply and unfair billing practices.

“We were only being given three hours of electricity daily, and on some days, we do not even get supply,” Adetuyi revealed, expressing optimism that the new metering project would mark the end of their electricity woes.