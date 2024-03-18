Abuja Secondary School Student Stabbed To Death

A teenage secondary school student from Kubwa town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been reportedly stabbed to death.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the deceased, Salma Yunusa, was tragically killed by her co-tenant in the Byazhin area of the town where she lived under the care of her elder sister, Bilikisu Yunusa.

According to Daily Trust, the suspect, Immaculate Chukwudi, a co-tenant living in the same compound, has been apprehended by the police.

The elder sister of the deceased was said to have told journalists that an altercation occurred between the suspect and another male tenant known as Pastor, prompting her to intervene.

According to her, the argument went further, and unfortunately, when her younger sister intervened, she was stabbed by the suspect.

Bilikisu narated: ‘’I saw the pastor parking off the clothes that he washed, even though they were yet to dry and when I tried to find out why, he simply told me that it was the suspect that demanded it. I commended his decision, only for the woman to come out and threaten to deal with me, accusing me of being involved in the matter. She brought out a knife later, around 10 pm in the night, and continued to make some noise in the house.

‘’In the following morning, I went to my drum to fetch water, but the woman approached again and spit over the water. My younger sister (the deceased) came out of the room, and after informing her about the development, she immediately threw away the water on the ground, which seemed to have annoyed the suspect. So, the suspect left, only for her to return with a bucket filled with water and empty it on my sister.

‘’As my sister was trying to clear her face from the water, she brought out a knife and stabbed her on the chest. I rushed her to the Kubwa General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.’’

Bilikisu stated that the authorities were notified about the occurrence and promptly arrived at the residence to apprehend the suspect.

According to information, the deceased was laid to rest in her hometown of Ajagwumu in Dekina LGA, Kogi State, on the previous Wednesday.

When contacted by journalists, the spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident and mentioned that an ongoing investigation was underway.

She further stated that the suspect would be brought before the court in the near future.