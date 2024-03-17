Guinea Junta Sacks Electricity Chief Over Power Outages

Guinea has announced the removal of the head of its national electricity company due to ongoing power outages that led to violent demonstrations in the country under military rule.

Naija News understands that Laye Sekou Camara, along with his two deputies, Fode Soumah and Abdoulaye Kone, were relieved of their duties through a decree signed by junta chief General, Mamady Doumbouya.

Furthermore, the managing director and deputy of Guinea’s national oil company were also dismissed through a separate decree.

“Those responsible for this situation (linked to the power cuts) owe us an explanation and everyone must take their share of responsibility,” Guinea Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah, told the press on Friday.

The ruling was made following the tragic deaths of two children, aged eight and 14, who were killed during violent demonstrations on Tuesday in Kindia, located 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Conakry.

In Conakry, clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces on Thursday following a power outage that left much of the capital in darkness.

According to a statement released by EDG, the power cut was caused by an incident involving a high-voltage pylon.

Despite its abundant mineral and natural resources, Guinea remains impoverished and has been plagued by decades of authoritarian governance, as well as ongoing fuel shortages and electricity blackouts, Naija News understands.