List Of Countries With Cheapest Electricity Tariff In West Africa

Despite the recent surge in electricity tariffs, Nigeria maintains one of the lowest rates in West Africa.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) raised the cost to N225 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for Band A consumers, those receiving up to 20 hours of power daily, starting April 3, 2024.

This adjustment from the previous rate of N66/kWh has sparked widespread discontent, significantly affecting the operational costs of various sectors and the general populace.

The hike, representing a 240 percent increase, has necessitated a more cautious approach to electricity consumption across Nigerian households and businesses.

Many are considering reducing the use of electrical appliances to manage the heightened financial burden the tariff imposes.

Nevertheless, a comparison by BusinessDay, utilizing the exchange rate of N1,330/$, indicates that Nigeria’s current electricity tariff of $0.20/kWh remains comparatively low in the West African context.

This analysis, based on data from Global Petrol Prices, highlights the relatively affordable nature of Nigeria’s electricity despite the substantial tariff increment.

The contrast in electricity pricing within the region underscores the complex dynamics of energy economics, where factors like operational costs, government subsidies, and infrastructural investments play pivotal roles.

Here are 5 West African countries with higher electricity tariffs than Nigeria:

Mali

Mali, officially the Republic of Mali, is a landlocked country in West Africa. It is the eighth-largest country in Africa, bordered by Algeria to the north, Niger to the east, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast to the south, Guinea to the southwest, and Senegal and Mauritania to the west.

Mali’s electricity tariff is $0.215/kWh, which shows that the differential percentage between Mali and Nigeria’s tariff is about 1164 percent.

Togo

Togo is bordered by Ghana to the west, Benin to the east, and Burkina Faso to the north. It has a population of approximately 8 million people and covers an area of about 57,000 square kilometres.

With 55.7 percent of the country’s population having access to electricity, the country’s electricity tariff is currently $0.215/kWh, similar to Mali.

Senegal

Senegal’s power sector has advanced significantly in recent years; according to recent figures, 70 percent of the population has access to electricity.

With the state-owned Senelec in charge of producing, distributing, and transmitting power, the country currently charges $0.180/kwh as its electricity tariff, making it the third West African country with the highest tariff.

Ghana

Ghana has made significant strides in its electricity sector. Recent data show that 85 percent of the population has access to electricity, and efforts are ongoing to increase this figure further. Ghana’s current electricity tariff is $0.125/kWh.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast, officially known as the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, has implemented various initiatives to improve access to electricity which has helped it provide electricity to over 66 percent of its population. The country’s electricity tariff is $0.119/kWh.