Your Desperation To Replace Abure As Chairman Will Fail- LP Fires Ajaero

The Labour Party (LP) has accused the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, of desperately seeking to replace its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The party’s spokesman, Obiorha Ifoh, made the accusation in a statement issued on Saturday in response to a letter written by the political wing of the NLC, the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission (NLCPC).

In the letter on Friday jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Titus Amba and Chris Uyot respectively, the Commission alleged that Abure and the NWC were proposing a ‘secret’ national convention in Umuahia, Abia State capital on March 27.

The NLCPC said the convention will be used to re-elect Abure as a ‘sole administrator’ and called for the immediate resignation of Abure as the party chairman and the constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a national convention.

However, according to Ifoh, the call for Abure’s resignation was being orchestrated by Ajaero over his alleged ambition to become the next national chairman of the party.

Ifoh said the leadership of the party will not take order from unionists who are not card-carrying members of their party.

Ifoh also stated that the said national convention planned to be held in Umuahia on March 27 will go on as planned.

He said, “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to a press 4elease titled ‘A misadventure in political mischief, mismanagement and misdemeanour gone too far’ written by the NLC’s Political Commission as an agent of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The NLC letter did not come to us as a surprise or a shock. It was long expected before now, having known that the NLC was going to engage itself in this misadventure.

“Nigerians will recall that in 2014, NLC has been involved in a war of blackmail and attrition against the Labour Party and its leadership. It was only recently, following the civil and diplomatic approach adopted by Julius Abure when he assumed leadership that he was able to get the then President of the NLC, Ayuba Waba, and the then President of the Trade Union Congress, Olaleye Quadri, to a truce where the NLC, TUC and Labour Party agreed to work together in harmony.

“Unfortunately, the rascality of the current president of the NLC, Joe Ajero, has destroyed the successes already recorded. It must be noted that the NLC and its political commission have become a bundle of contradiction and paradox. The Nigeria Labour Congress has written several letters to the Independent National Electoral Commission and to the party on the need to conduct a national convention.”

Ifoh said the party leadership eventually yielded to the agitation for the national convention, which was fully backed by Article 14:4b of the party Constitution.

Ifoh added that if Ajaero and his loyalists are not contented with the provision, he should be advised to quit his position and officially join the race to wrest power from Abure.

He, however, urged the unionists to consider becoming members of the party at ward level as genuine politicking starts from the grassroots.

