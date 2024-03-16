Gunmen Kidnap Edo PDP Chairman In Benin

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Tony Aziegbemi.

Naija News gathered that Aziegbemi was kidnapped by the gunmen a few metres from his residence off the Government Reservation Area in Benin City, the state capital.

He was said to have been trailed by his abductors who were said to be in two Toyota Corolla cars, overtook his jeep along Odaro Street off Country Home road close to his house at about 11 pm Friday.

Aziegbemi was said to have left a night meeting in the government house when he was been trailed by his abductors.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said the incident fell under the New Etete Police Division

He said: “That is confirmed, it is in the jurisdiction of New Etete Police Division, also known as Godwin Abbe Police Station, that is where it happened.

“The Commissioner of Police has given marching orders to the tactical teams of the operatives to go after the hoodlums and we pray that by the grace of God all hands are on deck and we will be able to rescue him unhurt”.

Also speaking with the newspaper, the driver to Aziegbemi narrated how his boss was kidnapped by the gunmen.

He said, “When we left the government house heading home at about 11 pm, I noticed a car trailing us so I decided to take another diversion. We never knew they were kidnappers.

“A few minutes later, the same cars appeared behind us at a speed breaker point and blocked our car in the front and immediately the gunmen pointed guns at us and ordered our chairman to enter their car and took him away.”