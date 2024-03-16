EFCC, ICPC Cannot Tackle Corruption In Nigeria – Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) cannot put an end to corruption in Nigeria.

Bakare stated this while speaking at a men symposium to celebrate Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili’s 70th birthday in Abuja on Friday.

The clergyman insisted that the antidote to corruption in Nigeria is when the sons of God start manifesting righteousness.

Bakare insisted that setting up committees to investigate corruption by corrupt individuals who cannot execute it is a waste of time.

According to Bakare, “There are many theories about how to end corruption in Nigeria, EFCC can’t do it; ICPC can’t fix it.

“The antidote to corruption is only one thing, the manifestation of the sons of God under righteous authority.

“Setting up committees to investigate corruption by corrupt individuals, who cannot execute it, is a waste of time.”

Bakare called for a return to God’s original purpose across various spheres of influence, including family, businesses, and national governance.

Stop Witch-Hunting Yahaya Bello – Kogi Govt Slams EFCC

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of witch-hunting the immediate past governor, Yahaya Bello.

In a statement on Friday by the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, the state government claimed the witch-hunt was orchestrated by some political actors around the Presidency bent on destroying Bello’s image.

Fanwo said the funds of the state were not missing and called on the EFCC to desist from mentioning the name of Kogi State in its ongoing persecution.

He said the anti-graft agency is trying to give the former governor a bad name and trying to sensationalise the whole scenario and promote a media war against the former governor and other officials of government.

Fanwo called on President Bola Tinubu to order a special probe into “what is happening in Kogi State before the EFCC is pushed into being used as a hired gun by political hawks who are acting a selfish and overambitious script.”

He said those who had personal grievances could vent their grievances without dragging the name of Kogi State in the mud.

The commissioner maintained that the Kogi government “believes in transparency, accountability, and probity in line with the trend from 2016″.