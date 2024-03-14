Prominent APC Chieftain Dies In Oyo

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Alhaji Raufu Salami, has passed away.

The deceased, popularly known as Olowo Adekile, was a respected figure within the APC, particularly in Ibadan North East local government area in Oyo South Senatorial District, Naija News understands.

The lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Barrister Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, confirmed the sad development and expressed his deep sorrow at the news of Salami’s demise.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, Alli highlighted Salami’s valuable contributions to the party.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters also praised the late Salami for his leadership, dedication, and service to the community and the local government area.

Daily Post quoted the lawmaker to have expressed his hope that Almighty Allah would grant the deceased Al-Jannat Firdaus and give his family the strength to cope with the loss.

Meanwhile, the over 286 students and staff of the joint Government Secondary and LEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who were abducted a few days ago, may all be killed in twenty days from now, said their abductors.

Naija News recalls that on the unfortunate day of the attack, the armed bandits stormed the school not long after the assembly gathering and abducted the pupils and some staff members of the schools.

A few days after the abduction, which has generated mixed reactions among concerned Nigerians, the terrorists have reportedly demanded a total of N1 billion ($620,432) for the release of the victims.

According to Reuters, a community leader, Jubril Aminu, who was acting as a spokesman for the families of the kidnap victims, said he received a call on his phone from the kidnappers on Tuesday.

“They made a total of a N1 billion ransom demand for all the pupils, students and staff of the school,” Aminu reportedly said.

“They gave an ultimatum to pay the ransom within 20 days, effective from the date of the kidnap. They said they will kill all the students and the staff if the ransom demand is not met.”