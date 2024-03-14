Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 14th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 14th March 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Wednesday, expressed anger over the failure of about 90 per cent of states (over 30 states) in paying the wage award as agreed by the Federal Government and the organised Labour. The NLC said this as pensioners who retired from the Federal Civil Service threatened to embark on a nationwide protest following the failure of the government to pay their wage award.

Vanguard: controversies appear to be swirling around the 2024 budget as more indications that the portion of the budget attributable to some federal government institutions lack details and transparency.

ThisDay: The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, yesterday announced the allocation of 2.15 million bags of fertiliser, worth over N100 billion to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for disbursement to farmers to enhance agricultural production in the country.

The Nation: The Federal Government is reviewing the offer of foreign assistance in the battle against kidnapping and other high-profile crimes. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the United States and other countries, which he did not name, have offered to assist Nigeria.

Daily Trust: A civic organisation focused on the Nigerian budget and public data, BudgIT, has thrown its weight behind suspended Senator Abdul Ningi on a N3.7 trillion gap in the 2024 budget presented to the National Assembly.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.