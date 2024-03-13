We Have Enough Evidence To Lock You Up – EFCC Tells Obiano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has on Wednesday asked the Federal High Court to dismiss an application filed by former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano to quash the nine-count money laundering charge against him.

The anti-graft agency insisted that it has gathered sufficient evidence to secure the conviction of the erstwhile governor.

Naija News reports that Obiano had filed to quash the nine-count money laundering charge against him by the anti-graft agency.

However, in a counter-affidavit, the EFCC maintained that the proof of evidence it adduced before the court established a prima facie case that would warrant the defendant to face his trial.

“Contrary to the depositions contained in paragraphs 5 (v) and (vi) of the defendant’s affidavit, the charge and the proof of evidence disclosed a prima facie case and linked the defendant with the allegations constituted in the charge,” the Commission stated.

The agency also asked the court to dismiss Obiano’s contention that his trial ought to be stopped since the Anambra state government had categorically stated that its funds were not missing.

Obiano had informed the trial court that the Anambra state government has already taken the matter before the Court of Appeal.

While countering the claim, the EFCC, in its affidavit, argued that since Anambra state government was not listed as a defendant in Obiano’s case, it lacked the legal right to challenge the proceedings before the trial court.

“That the deposition contained in paragraph 5 (xi) of the affidavit in support of the motion, Anambra state government is not a defendant in the instant proceedings and the defendant is not Anambra state.

The appeal alluded to, have no bearing or relationship with the instant charge,” EFCC added.

After he had listened to both parties, trial Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter till April 18 for ruling.