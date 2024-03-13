Traditional Rulers Are Vital Part Of Society – Senator Ibrahim Defends N7.61 Billion Allocation For Monarchs

A member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, Jimoh Ibrahim has defended the monetary provision for traditional rulers in the 2024 budget.

Jimoh argued that the monarchs are relevant to society, adding that they are responsible for certain issues involving insecurity.

Naija News reports that the 2024 budget allocated N7.61 billion for the ”empowerment of traditional rulers.”

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, the senator insisted that monarchs cannot be discarded as vital entities in society.

He said, “In the federal system of government and following our historical trajectory, are traditional rulers not part of our government?

“Are they not part of Nigeria? Are they not responsible for certain issues in security?”

When quizzed on the fact that the traditional rulers are being taken care of by the state and do not need to be included in the national budget, he noted that there can’t be a total separation of power as states do not have that sovereignty and are still dependent on the Federal government for support.

“You also know that the federal government gives support to the states. States are not sovereign within the federal sovereignty, it is one umbrella of sovereignty that encompasses everyone,” he added.