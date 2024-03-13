Nollywood Actor, Abiodun Adebanjo Involved In Ghastly Accident

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Abiodun Adebanjo, has been involved in a ghastly car accident.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via his Instagram page, stating that the accident happened at Maruwa Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos.

It is uncertain if Adebanjo sustained any injury, but many of his colleagues have flooded his comment session, expressing their appreciation to God for allowing him to survive the accident.

Adebanjo wrote, “Just had an accident Maruwa Roundabout Lekki!!!.”

In other news, Akintoye Benson, an aide to the former chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Benson was said to have died in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday night.

A friend of the deceased, Ogunseye Vincent, confirmed the demise in a post via his Facebook page, stating that the late Benson was a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

Until his death, Benson was the chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H.