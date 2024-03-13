Househelp Stabs Boss To Death In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified woman residing in the Gbagada area of Lagos State reportedly met a tragic end after being fatally stabbed by her househelp.

Naija News reports that the househelp, identified only as Peter, is currently on the run, with the timing of the murderous act still unclear.

The sombre revelation came to light on Saturday, March 9, 2024, when the deceased’s son, visiting his mother, stumbled upon the harrowing scene.

According to reports from Vanguard, he found his mother’s lifeless body on the staircase, a sight marred by blood, signalling a violent struggle.

Reports detailed that the building was securely locked, indicating an absence of occupants after the incident. It was revealed that the victim lived alone, and the property also hosted three shops at the front.

A local, preferring to remain anonymous, detailed the chilling moment the woman’s son encountered the tragedy, highlighting the discovery of a long piece of wood nearby, suspected to be the murder weapon. Indications suggest that the murder might have occurred several days prior to the discovery, given the condition of the victim’s body.

Further investigations revealed that Peter, the accused househelp, had only been employed for a week before the incident. This raises questions about the vetting process and the safety of in-home workers. A relative of the agent responsible for Peter’s employment has been detained, and the agents themselves are currently evading authorities.

The aftermath of the discovery saw the involvement of the Ifako Police Division, who promptly evacuated the victim’s body from the scene. Efforts to garner statements from the devastated son were unsuccessful, as he was understandably overwhelmed by grief.

Divisional Police Officer, DPO Owolabi Sefunmi, of the Ifako Police Division, directed inquiries to the Lagos State Police Command for further comments. The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the suspect had been apprehended and is now in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCIID, Panti, ensuring that justice is pursued rigorously.