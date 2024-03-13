FG ‘Budgets’ N2.5 Billion For Purchase Of Deep Freezers, Generators For Akpabio’s Constituency

The Federal Government has budgeted N2.5billion for Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to procure deep freezers, generators and other items as empowerment projects for his constituents

Naija News reports that Akapbio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, represents the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

A screenshot of the budget shared by SaharaReporters revealed that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs inserted five different empowerment projects for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District at the sum of N500,000,000 each.

“EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN WITH DEEP FREEZERS, GENERATORS AND OTHER EMPOWERMENT ITEMS TO BOOST THEIR DAILY EARNING IN THE TWO (2) LOCAL GOVERNMENT OF AKWA IBOM NORTH WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT AT 250M EACH (IΚΟΝΟ & ABAK),” one of the projects reads.

This revelation comes a day after the lawmaker representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Jarigne Agom Jarigbe, revealed that some high-ranking senators received N500 million each from the 2024 budget for constituency projects.

Senator Jarigbe made the revelation on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday amid controversy over budget padding allegations made by Senator Abdul Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

However, the Senate suspended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from all legislative duties for three months.