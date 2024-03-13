Alleged Privacy Breach: JAMB Warns Against Enrollment Of Minors

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned parents to desist from enrolling minors for the unified tertiary examination.

Naija News reports that this warning was issued in a statement by the Board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday in Abuja.

It was in reaction to a suit filed by Mrs Ifeanyi Eke against the Board over inappropriate text messages sent to her 15-year-old daughter during her registration.

According to the Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB reported the event to security agencies so they could take the proper measures, but the mother didn’t care and sued for N100 million at the child’s expense.

Oloyede said the Board was ready to meet with the woman, insisting that the message sender was not a JAMB employee.

He said, “The person is not our staff, he is not even a staff of the centre, he is a co-student. He is just like a candidate, an undergraduate in one of the universities.

“And talking about our data, nobody has access to our data. The person got the information from the phone of the underage girl.

“How did your girl of 15 years get ready for university now? If she is law-abiding as she claimed. The law today is that you must spend six years before primary school, six years in primary school and six years in secondary school. By that time, you are 18.”

Recall that Eke had filed a N100m suit against JAMB and three others before the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unsolicited and inappropriate text messages sent to her 15-year-old daughter.