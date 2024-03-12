Tinubu Approves Appointment Of First FCT Head Of Service, 10 Perm Secs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given his approval for the formation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission, as well as the appointment of Head of Service and ten Permanent Secretaries.

The development was announced in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday by the Director of Press in the Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye.

Naija News recalls that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had previously written to the president to seek his approval for the nominees.

This approval is in line with the provisions of Section 2 (2) (a & b) of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2018. This section states that a Chairman and six other members representing each of the geo-political zones of the country should be appointed.

The individuals appointed as Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission are as follows: Engr. Emeka Ezeh (Chairman), Hon. Ahmed Mohammed (North West), Chief Anthony Okeah (South-South), Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim (North East), Miskoom Alexander Naantuam (North Central), Hon. Jide Jimoh (South West), and Barr. Martin Azubike (South East).

To address the staffing needs within key Agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abdulkadir Zulkarfi was designated as Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department, Chief Felix Obuah as Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, and Oladiran Olufemi Akindele as Coordinator of the Abuja Infrastructure Investment Centre.

Naija News understands that to further enhance the administrative framework of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Atang Udo Samuel, the most senior Director in the FCT Civil Service, was appointed as the Head of the FCT Civil Service.

Additionally, several incumbent Directors of the FCT Civil Service were appointed as Permanent Secretaries based on their expertise and regional representation. These individuals include Dr Adams Baba Gana and Wanki Adamu Ibrahim for the North East region, Asmau Muhktar and Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga for the North West region, Olusa Olusegun and Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole for the South West region, Grace Adayilo and Olubunmi Olowookere for the North Central region, Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka for the South East region, and Okonkwo Florence Nornubari for the South-South region.

Upon assuming office last year, Wike had expressed his commitment to upholding all relevant laws pertaining to the FCT Administration, including the disengagement of the Administration from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).