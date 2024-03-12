‘Niger Republic Junta Ready To Release Bazoum’

The military government in Niger Republic is reportedly preparing to release ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum and his wife, Khadija, amidst mounting pressure and diplomatic interventions.

According to sources close to the matter in both Nigeria and Niger, the junta has agreed to Bazoum’s release before or during the early days of Ramadan, signaling a significant development in the country’s political crisis.

Daily Trust reports that the military leaders are facing a major dilemma, stemming from Bazoum’s insistence on remaining within Niger, despite his ousting.

This stance has complicated the junta’s plans, as Bazoum, who has the support of French President Emmanuel Macron and Nigeria’s President and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leader, Bola Tinubu, refuses to consider relocation to another country.

The relationship between the Niger military government and the leaders of France and Nigeria has been tense, with the junta having expelled French diplomats and symbols from Niger, in addition to ignoring ECOWAS’s entreaties for dialogue and a return to democratic governance.

The regional body has imposed sanctions on Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso in response to the coups and political instability in these countries.

Diplomats and journalists in Niger have hinted at ongoing discussions within the military authorities on how to manage Bazoum’s release, particularly with his desire to stay in Niger.

The junta is concerned that allowing Bazoum to remain in the country could fuel protests from his sympathizers, who may demand his complete freedom rather than a restricted form of house arrest.

Niger tabloid De L’enqueteur, citing credible sources, said, “The couple will have their detention turned to house arrest any moment before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan due to start Monday and Tuesday.”

Recall that Bazoum, his wife, and his son, Salem, were arrested and detained by the coup leaders who took over last July.

Bazoum’s son was released provisionally by the tribunal on January 9.

The sources said no French or ECOWAS contributed to the plan to release the ousted president. One of the sources said the plan to release Bazoum was home-grown, meaning it was planned and agreed within Niger.

One of the sources said, “The coup leaders have moved on; they are not thinking about France or ECOWAS, and they are not looking back.

“Neither France nor ECOWAS, and by extension Nigeria, has any input in what Niger is doing.”

Another source said that Bazoum, of his own volition, expressed a clear desire to remain in Niger after his release, thus testifying to his unwavering attachment to the country despite the political turbulence.

A source said, “And this is where the coup leaders have some issues…They would have loved a situation whereby Bazoum will leave the shores of the country and go somewhere.

“They are mindful of his popularity even though they have, to a greater extent, also proved to the citizens that they are patriots and not puppets of anyone.

“While they are not averse to releasing the removed president, one thing is clear, they are not willing to bring him back to power.

“They will also prefer to keep him in one of their facilities as a freed man. He will be entitled to state protection while enjoying the freedom to receive guests,” the source said.

A journalist in the capital, Niamey, told the Daily Trust on the telephone that the former president may likely remain at his private residence in the capital.