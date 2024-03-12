Tinubu In Talks With Akpabio, Others After Ningi’s Suspension

President Bola Tinubu is currently engaged in closed-door discussions with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and other key lawmakers at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

This high-level meeting, taking place on Tuesday, comes against the backdrop of recent tensions in the Senate following the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central (PDP).

Senator Ningi, who also serves as the chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum and the Senate Committee on Population, found himself at the center of controversy after alleging in a BBC Hausa Service interview that the Federal Government under President Tinubu was executing a budget that exceeds the amount approved by the National Assembly.

According to Ningi, while the lawmakers debated and passed a N25 trillion budget, the government is currently implementing a N28.7 trillion budget, leaving a discrepancy of N3.7 trillion unaccounted for in the 2024 fiscal year.

The Senate, responding to Ningi’s claims, suspended him for three months during Tuesday’s plenary session. This move further heightened discussions on transparency and accountability in government spending.

Naija News had earlier reported that Ningi, after his suspension from the Upper Chamber, was escorted out of the Red Chamber by the Sergeants-at-arm.