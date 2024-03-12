Ambode’s Former Chef Allegedly Steals Ex-Governor’s Properties Worth Millions

Victor Abayomi, a chef to the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has been remanded in prison for allegedly stealing valuables worth millions of naira at the former governor’s Ikoyi residence.

Naija News learnt that Abayomi was dragged before the Yaba Magistrate court by the SSS on two counts bordering on conspiracy and theft preferred against him.

According to PUNCH, during Abayomi’s arraignment, the SSS prosecuting counsel, Joshua Babalola, told the court that the suspect, alongside others who are still at large, conspired and committed the offences at the residence of the former governor in Ikoyi.

Babalola said the defendant absconded to Old Garage, Molorundo Local Government Area, Osun State, where he was arrested on March 7, 2024.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In her ruling, the magistrate ordered that Abayomi be remanded for 30 days at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until April 8, 2024, for investigation and presentation of facts.

Meanwhile, Ambode, said the country’s hardship did not begin with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Ambode insisted that the country has had a long history of economic crisis.

He stated this at the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation, AAF’s 2024 Leadership Colloquium and Award: Chapter 8, with the theme: ‘Economic Asphyxiation–The Wisdom of Authentic Leaders’, held at Alliance Francaise, in Ikoyi.

The former governor, who said that Nigeria’s problem had a long history, said the country needs a courageous President like Tinubu to fix them frontally.