Shaibu Shuns Impeachment Notice, Edo Assembly To Use Substituted Service

The Edo state House of Assembly has disclosed that it will resort to substitute service to serve the impeachment notice to Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News reports that the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, announced this during plenary on Monday.

Recall that the House of Assembly commenced proceedings last week to impeach the embattled Deputy Governor.

Announcing the commencement of the impeachment proceedings after sitting last Wednesday, the majority leader of the state house of assembly and member representing Ovia North East 1, Charity Aiguobarueghian, stated that the petition against the deputy governor dated March 5, 2024, was endorsed by 21 out of the 24 lawmakers.

The majority leader maintained that the number of lawmakers that signed the petition has met the required two–thirds as stipulated in the constitution.

He noted that the petition was based on allegations of perjury and divulging Edo State government secrets.

However, during the plenary on Monday, the Speaker said Shaibu had refused to acknowledge the impeachment notice sent to him from the court through the DHL courier service.

Agbebaku said the impeachment notice to the deputy governor will now be served through a publication in the national dailies.