Prices Of Top Nine Rice Brands In Nigeria

The cost of rice, a staple food for millions of Nigerians, has experienced a staggering increase of 98.47 percent over the past year, pushing this essential commodity out of reach for many households.

Industry experts have pinpointed paddy scarcity as the primary driver behind the continuous surge in prices of local parboiled rice, affecting mills nationwide.

A recent survey by BusinessDay in selected Lagos food markets reveals the latest prices of various top local parboiled rice brands, shedding light on the growing concern over food security and affordability in the country.

Mama Gold Rice, a preferred choice among food sellers for its expansive yield after cooking, now retails at an average price of N78,500 for a 50kg long grain bag.

Royal Stallion Rice, a product of the Stallion Group, is currently priced between N77,000 to N80,000, varying by location and grain type.

Big Bull Rice, produced by Wacot Rice Limited, one of the largest mills in Sub-Saharan Africa, matches the price range of Royal Stallion.

Mama’s Choice Rice, known for its cleanliness and minimal stone content, is produced by the Olam Group and now fetches between N87,000 and N90,000 for a 50kg bag.

Elephant Rice, with its roots in Rivers State and celebrated as a leading brand in south-south Nigeria, is sold for N77,000 to N83,000.

Mama’s Pride Rice, another Olam Nigeria product, ranges from N70,000 to N85,000.

Pretty Lady Rice, revered for its non-sticky texture post-cooking and distinctive pink packaging, is produced by Kaira Rice Mills Limited. A 50kg bag costs between N72,000 and N80,000.

White Lily Rice, though less known, is currently priced at N83,000 for a 50kg bag of parboiled rice.

In comparison, foreign rice varieties, predominantly imported from Thailand and other Asian countries, are even pricier.

A 50kg bag of any foreign brand is currently sold for between N90,000 and N95,000 in Lagos markets, depending on the brand and grain size.