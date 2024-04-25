Cost Of Preparing Jollof Rice Across Major Cities In Nigeria

A report has shown an increase in the average price of cooking jollof rice across major cities in Nigeria.

According to the report, which examined the price of cooking jollof rice for a family of four, there have been increases in cost across all the geographical regions of the country

The report, known as the SBM Jollof Index for Q1, and titled “Crisis at the Table,” puts the average cost of cooking jollof rice across major cities in Nigeria at about N17,000.

It shows that the average cost of making jollof rice for a family of four increased by 29.3% to N16,955 from N13,106 recorded in October across major markets in Nigeria.

According to the report, residents in Onitsha, Southeast Nigeria, saw a 44.9% increase in the cost of preparing jollof rice within the six months under review. It increased from N10,280 to N14,900.

On the other hand, residents of Nyanya market in Abuja saw the slowest growth in the cost of preparing jollof rice at just 15.5% to N17,500 within the period.

Kano state recorded the highest cost of making jollof rice at N19,300- an increase of 22.9% during the six-month period.

In the city of Calabar in the South South, the cost of cooking a pot of jollof rice for households increased to N17,050 in March 2024 from N13,250 recorded in October 2023. This represents an increase of 28.7% within the three periods under review.

Also in the South-South, the city of Port-Harcourt saw an increase of 23.2% in the cost of cooking jollof rice for households according to the report.

Across markets in Lagos and Ibadan representing the southwest, the cost of a pot of Jollof rice increased by 26.5% and 28%, respectively, during the period under review.

Naija News understands the report factored in not just the price of rice, but also the price of ingredients such as turkey, beef, vegetable oil, seasoning, etc.