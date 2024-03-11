Price Of Paddy Rice In Nigeria

As a cornerstone of Nigerian cuisine and agriculture, paddy rice‘s market dynamics are of keen interest to both consumers and farmers across the country.

With the average price of paddy rice per kilogram currently standing at 1,500 naira, and a 75kg bag priced at 75,000 naira, stakeholders are closely monitoring seasonal trends that significantly influence these figures.

Agricultural experts note that paddy rice prices in Nigeria are subject to seasonal cycles, typically dipping during the rainy season when harvests flood the market, and spiking in the dry season due to scarcer availability.

This pattern mirrors the broader economic principle governing agricultural commodities, where supply levels directly impact market prices.

Where To Find Paddy Rice In Nigeria

The quest for paddy rice takes buyers to various procurement points, each offering unique advantages.

Direct transactions with farmers stand out as a preferred method for many, ensuring access to fresh stock while bolstering the local agricultural economy.

Nigeria’s farming heartlands, including Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, and Ebonyi states, are renowned for their prolific rice cultivation, providing ample opportunities for direct engagement with the agricultural community.

Local markets, ubiquitous across Nigerian cities and towns, also serve as vital hubs for paddy rice distribution.

Markets such as Bodija in Ibadan, Mile 12 in Lagos, and Dawanau in Kano, along with Kafanchan Market in Southern Kaduna, offer consumers a broad selection of locally grown rice, fostering a vibrant trade environment.

For those requiring paddy rice in bulk, wholesale dealers present a practical solution.

These intermediaries bridge the gap between farmers and the market, leveraging their extensive networks to supply large quantities of rice at competitive prices. Positioned strategically across major urban centers, wholesalers play a crucial role in the rice supply chain, catering to the needs of retailers and large-scale consumers alike.