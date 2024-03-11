‘Peter Obi Is Not The Politician We Need’ – Lagos Labour Party Guber Candidate, Vivour-Rhodes

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos state for the 2023 gubernatorial election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not the type of politician Nigerians need.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour, made this known while speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

In the snippet shared online, the LP chieftain said the former Governor of Anambra State is the leader Nigeria needs. However, he is not the politician “we need for us”.

He said, “Peter Obi is the leader that we need for Nigeria, but not the politician we need for us.”

Rhodes-Vivour also insisted, “Peter (Obi) does not buy votes. He won Lagos without buying votes.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bello El-Rufai, has acknowledged that the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is a brilliant individual.

He disclosed that he had had the opportunity to interact with Obi on a flight and discuss with him.

In his words, “I’ve flown next to Governor Peter Obi, probably he won’t even remember. I was going to Wales when I did my A-levels.

“I was impressed by his simplicity. Other Governors were flying first class, he was in business, don’t ask me why I was in business but I was there.

“I picked his brain and stuff. I was a kid, probably 18, I don’t think he’s a bad man, that’s not what I’m saying.”