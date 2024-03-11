IPOB Urges Importers, Exporters To Utilize Onne Port

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has encouraged Southeast importers and exporters to use Onne ports in Igweocha Rivers State.

According to IPOB, the advantages for importers should not be ignored because of barriers created by the state in technical and operational areas.

The spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, expressed concern that the Nigerian Government’s economic and political policies hamper investments in the Southeast.

A statement by Powerful reads partly: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by the great liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, call on Ndigbo businessmen and women to start patronizing Onne Seaports at Igweocha, Rivers State in the import and export of goods.

“Currently, Onne port at Igweocha is partially functional, though with some operational and management hitches that will be solved soon.

“Be as it may, IPOB calls on Ndigbo importers and exporters to route their imports and exports through the Onne port.

“We advise our people to ignore the state-imposed operational hitches but to push through to break the state-imposed barriers by patronizing the Onne port.

“Ndigbo are freedom fighters in every aspect, including in business. With time, those imposed barriers will be eliminated by our consistency in importing and exporting through Onne port. No Igbo importer should think that they’ll shut down Lagos State ports or make the operations of Onne port very effective and efficient like Lagos ports.

“Ndigbo are barrier breakers by God’s grace. We should use our divine wisdom and make the Onne Port what we desire it to be. The proximity of Onne Port to the coastal and hinterland of Biafra is better than transporting from Lagos to the East.“