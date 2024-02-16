IPOB Urges Tinubu To Reverse Obasanjo’s Policy To Tackle Cement Price Surge

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has urged President Bola Tinubu to reverse former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s policy if he wants to address the rising cement prices.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, blamed the current suffering of Igbos and Nigerians on policies of ethnic bigotry against their businesses.

In a statement he signed, the IPOB spokesperson called on the Nigerian Government to address the alleged monopoly of Dangote and BUA, in the cement industry.

They argued that this monopoly contributes to the high prices of cement and building materials, particularly affecting Ndigbo and other Nigerians.

They urged President Bola Tinubu to reverse policies favouring these companies and reintroduce competition, specifically mentioning Ibeto Cement.

The spokesperson warns of potential homelessness for many Nigerians if the situation persists.

The IPOB spokesman said, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu calls on the Nigerian Government to break the unfavorable Fulani monopoly on cement and other building materials currently being experienced in the country.

“The current suffering of Ndigbo, together with other Nigerians, are consequences of ethnic bigotry policies against Ndigbo’s business interests.

“Dangote and BUA, the two Fulani owned companies, have been unfairly favoured, and the duo has monopolized cement business courtesy of the Nigeria government under the Obasanjo regime.

“If Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, is interested in reducing the strangling price of cement and other building materials, he should contact Ibeto and other patriotic company owners of building materials for help immediately.

“We are not begging the government not to allow Nigeria to implode. However, if Nigeria wants to crash, let them tumble. Meanwhile, Biafrans will continue to survive, eat, and build houses before Biafra comes.

“If President Bola Tinubu is interested in curtailing the soaring price of cement, he should reverse the wicked and vicious policy of Olusegun Obasanjo and bring back Ibeto cement into the Nigerian market.

“Any government that restricts competition and favours monopoly is a wicked government that doesn’t care about the people. Such a government is referred to as a government by the cabals and for the cabals. Tinubu should bring back fair market prices by allowing competition.

“Currently, a bag of cement is sold for almost N12,000, while 12mm of iron rod is sold at N13,000. These prices are outrageous because capitalists have the backings of the government through monopoly to reap people off. If care is not taken, many Nigerians will become homeless in the next five (5) years, while the capitalists will keep making more money.”