Gov Diri In Court To Witness Bayelsa Election Petitions Tribunal Proceedings

The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has arrived at the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja as the court rules on the state governorship election petition.

Naija News reports that the governor and his entourage arrived at the courtroom around 10:15 a.m. with a retinue of security operatives and well-wishers.

The governor was introduced by his lead counsel, Chris Uche SAN, upon his arrival.

Diri is currently observing the objections raised by his attorney and others against the latest application made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva, requesting that the Tribunal members to recuse themselves from further hearing of their Petition against the governor.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has revealed that other political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), will make up his new cabinet.

Recall that Diri, alongside his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11, 2023, governorship poll and was sworn in for a second term on February 14, 2024.

Naija News reports that Diri, speaking shortly after the weekly five-kilometre Prosperity Walk, which terminated at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, said he would consult widely and consider all interests while selecting his cabinet members.

He added that his cabinet members would cut across political parties in the state to form an inclusive government.