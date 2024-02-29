Bayelsa Gov, Douye Diri Reveals Political Parties That Will Make List Of His New Cabinet

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has revealed that other political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), will make the list of his new cabinet.

Recall that Diri, alongside his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11, 2023, governorship poll and was sworn in for a second term on February 14, 2024.

Naija News reports that Diri speaking shortly after the weekly five-kilometre Prosperity Walk, which terminated at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, said he would consult widely and take all interests into consideration while setting up his cabinet members.

He added that his cabinet members would cut across political parties in the state to form an inclusive government.

He said: “I want to assure you that we will not take long in bringing our cabinet back because we are not going to create human beings from heaven. It is still the same Bayelsa people that will form my cabinet and we know ourselves.

“We will consult widely and take every segment of society and all the interests into consideration. The November 11 election was not only for my Peoples Democratic Party. It was also about the All Progressives Congress and even Labour Party members. So, do not be surprised when you see some names from such parties because everyone participated in the election.

“Bayelsa is a sporting state and that is why in our second tenure, we have resolved to build a new befitting stadium. The idea is to encourage the youths so that we will be able to host both national and international competitions.”