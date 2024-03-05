Jonathan, Ex-Ghana President, Others Converge In Abeokuta For Obasanjo’s 87th Birthday

To honour former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on his 87th birthday, several dignitaries, including former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and many others, gathered in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the event was highlighted by a book launch in the main auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), where the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Hassan Kukah, reviewed a 13-chapter book titled, “The Art of Leading: “Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical”.

The clergyman reviewed the book and noted that it is a guide for Christians to make an impact in politics.

Additionally, he emphasized that in order for Nigerian leaders to thrive in their roles, they must collaborate and operate by God’s grace.

Bishop Kukah said, “Fundamentally, what this book is saying is that every form of leadership should be about servant leadership and a good example can be seen in Jesus Christ – a servant leader is a man who is ready to sacrifice himself, sacrifice his life and his personal comfort. Thinking about how to solve people’s problems.

“If you are a leader in an African country, I don’t envy them. Largely because they have different advisers who have advised to suit their personal interest and mislead the leader .

“If you are thinking as a leader you need to ask yourself everyday “will I pass the test of God that put me here.? There are not so many problems and challenges but the problem is the capacitor to face and fight those challenges.

“But what is most fascinating is that God only gives the armour with which we fight and overcome those challenges and that is if you look up to him . This book draws examples from the value and the meaning of servant leadership which can only be effective what guides if the obedience to the will of God.

“One of the lessons you will least from this book is that if your belief in God is true and absolute, you will succeed.”