Bandits Invade Plateau Market, Gun Down 7

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday in Zurak Campani, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, as bandits launched a deadly attack on a bustling market, leaving seven people dead and many others injured.

The assault occurred during the peak of market day, disrupting commercial activities with chaos and bloodshed.

Abdullahi Hussaini, a youth leader in the area, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, reporting that the gunmen made their violent entrance into the market around 2 pm.

Witnesses describe a scene of panic and horror as the bandits opened fire indiscriminately on unsuspecting individuals engaged in their daily transactions.

Authorities in Plateau State are yet to issue an official statement regarding the attack.

He said, “The gunmen arrived at the market in their numbers on motorcycles. They started shooting sporadically, killing seven people instantly while many others were injured. The gunmen successfully launched the attack and fled without any resistance because people were not expecting any security threat at the moment.

“The gunmen fled to the bush, but police personnel have been deployed to the community to restore law and other. We are calling on more security deployment in the area because we don’t know what may happen anytime soon.”